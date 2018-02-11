Beyanî encumenî musulmanan derbareî derkidinî afretêk le dadga

A protestor wears a niqab during a demonstration against a full-face veil ban in Vienna, Austria, 01 October 2017. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA Source: EPA
Published 11 February 2018 at 6:25pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:12am
By Luke Waters, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Biryarî dadwerî dadgaî gewreî Viktorîye (Victorian Supreme Court) bo qedeghe kirdinî rûpoşî afret le jûrî dadgaî ew da, wa wesif kra le layen encûmenî mûsilmanekanî Viktorîye (Islamic Council of Victoria) “şkandinî yasaî mafî mirove”. We hereweha, rûdaweke rageyandinikeî opozisyonî herêmî nwêkirdewe bo qedeghekirdinî cil le hemu jûrî dadga.
