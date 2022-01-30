Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 30î Çileyê

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 30î ÇileyêPlay12:19SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (22.58MB)Published 30 January 2022 at 4:16pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBS Nûçeyên SBS Kurdî yên Dawiya Hefteya 29 û 30î Çileya 2022.Published 30 January 2022 at 4:16pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê