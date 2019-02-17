PDK, YNK nakokin sebaret be postî Parêzgarî Kerkûk

Source: supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Raportî peyamnêrman Ahmed Xefur le Hewlêre we sebaret be pêkhênanî hukûmetî nwêy Herêmî Kurdistane û nakokiyanî nêwan YNK û PDK sebaret be parêzgarî Kerkûk û rewşî ew xopişanderaney ke destgîr Kirawin be hoy hêriş kird bo ser binkey serbazî Turki le Şilladizê.
