SBS Kurdî

PDK, YNK nakokin sebaret be postî Parêzgarî Kerkûk

SBS Kurdî

Kurdistan Parliament, Iraq

Source: supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 February 2019 at 2:32pm, updated 17 February 2019 at 3:47pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Raportî peyamnêrman Ahmed Xefur le Hewlêre we sebaret be pêkhênanî hukûmetî nwêy Herêmî Kurdistane û nakokiyanî nêwan YNK û PDK sebaret be parêzgarî Kerkûk û rewşî ew xopişanderaney ke destgîr Kirawin be hoy hêriş kird bo ser binkey serbazî Turki le Şilladizê.

Published 17 February 2019 at 2:32pm, updated 17 February 2019 at 3:47pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand