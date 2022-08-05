SBS Kurdî

Komkujiya Êzîdiyan ya 3 Tebaxê li Amedê tê bîranîn

Yezidis trapped in the Sinjar mountains are rescued

MOSUL, IRAQ - AUGUST 9: Thousands of Yezidis trapped in the Sinjar mountains as they tried to escape from Islamic State (IS) forces, are rescued by Kurdish Peshmerga forces and Peoples Protection Unit (YPG) in Mosul, Iraq on August 09, 2014. Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

By Hatice Kamer
Di naveroka raporta Hatice Kamer ji Amedê de behs li ser salvegera komkujiya Şingalê dibe, serdana serokê CHP Kemal Kilidaroglu jibo gundê Roboskê, û behs li ser rewşa tenduristî ya Aysel Tuluk ku ji salekê zêdetir e nexweşiya demasnê heye dibe.

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê