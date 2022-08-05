Komkujiya Êzîdiyan ya 3 Tebaxê li Amedê tê bîranîn

MOSUL, IRAQ - AUGUST 9: Thousands of Yezidis trapped in the Sinjar mountains as they tried to escape from Islamic State (IS) forces, are rescued by Kurdish Peshmerga forces and Peoples Protection Unit (YPG) in Mosul, Iraq on August 09, 2014. Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Published 5 August 2022 at 12:28pm, updated 12 August 2022 at 3:53pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Di naveroka raporta Hatice Kamer ji Amedê de behs li ser salvegera komkujiya Şingalê dibe, serdana serokê CHP Kemal Kilidaroglu jibo gundê Roboskê, û behs li ser rewşa tenduristî ya Aysel Tuluk ku ji salekê zêdetir e nexweşiya demasnê heye dibe.
Published 5 August 2022 at 12:28pm, updated 12 August 2022 at 3:53pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Share