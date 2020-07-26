Fêstîvalî Flîmî Kurdî le asûdeyî mall xot

London Kurdish Film Festival event poster for the 11th edition Source: LKFF
By Brwa Mohamed
Em sal 11emîn yadî Fêstîvalî Flîmî Kurdî le naw London e (London Kurdish Film Festival yan LKFF2020), bellam em sale, be şêwey cîyawaz amade dekrêt. LKFF2020 be tewawî u tenha le ser enternêt e, legel be bê beramber e. Rêxerî fêstîval e ke, Avesta Kadir (Avêsta Qadir) zîyatir şî de ka te we.
