Xoşewîstî bo kareket serkewtû't dekat

Published 6 October 2017 at 7:47pm, updated 7 October 2017 at 1:24pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Aram Xoşnaw, her dem hezî le dûrstkirdinî gull hebûwe be destî xoy. Ew le em maweye da twanîwêtî biznizî xoy dest pê bikat be nawê "Arîna Florist". Be SBS Kurdî radegeyênêt sebaret be geyştinî be ew xewney.
