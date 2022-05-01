Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Gulanê

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î GulanêPlay09:45SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.93MB)Published 1 May 2022 at 3:34pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBS Nûçeyên SBS Kurdî yên Dawiya Hefteya 30 Nîsanê û 1î Gulana 2022.Published 1 May 2022 at 3:34pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê