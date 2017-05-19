DR Qemer Khoshnow Source: Supplied
Astî pizishkî bo nexoshêkanî jinana le Herêmî Kurdistan
Dr Qemer Khoshnow Source: Supplied
By Roza Germian
Dr Qemer Xoshnaw (Khoshnow) pispore le nexoshêkanî jinan û zayiman le Sydney. Ew le mawe ye da serdanî Ewropa û Herêmî Kurdistanî kirdûwe bo çend konferansêk... ême derbarey serdanekey û astî pizishkî û geshe kirdinî le HK pirsiyarî lêdekeyn.
