Astî pizishkî bo nexoshêkanî jinana le Herêmî Kurdistan

Dr Qemer Khoshnow

Dr Qemer Khoshnow Source: Supplied

Published 19 May 2017 at 7:34pm, updated 19 May 2017 at 7:45pm
By Roza Germian
Dr Qemer Xoshnaw (Khoshnow) pispore le nexoshêkanî jinan û zayiman le Sydney. Ew le mawe ye da serdanî Ewropa û Herêmî Kurdistanî kirdûwe bo çend konferansêk... ême derbarey serdanekey û astî pizishkî û geshe kirdinî le HK pirsiyarî lêdekeyn.

