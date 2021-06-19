Xall-kutanî Kurdî le ser pêst

Tattoos by Elu Aiyana inspired the ancient artform of Xall, or Deq Source: Elu Aiyana
Published 19 June 2021 at 3:48pm, updated 22 December 2021 at 1:54pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Rojda hunermendî xall-kutanî le ser pêst, û be nawî Elu Aiyana denasrêt. Ew xellkî Dersime le bakûrî Kurdistan bellam le çendîn willatî ciyawaz jîyawe. Nexşekanî Elu Aiyana bo xall-kutan zor taybetin û be corî kelepûrî Kurdî ye.
