SBS Kurdî

Xall-kutanî Kurdî le ser pêst

SBS Kurdî

Tattoos by Elu Aiyana inspired the ancient artform of Xall, or Deq

Tattoos by Elu Aiyana inspired the ancient artform of Xall, or Deq Source: Elu Aiyana

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 June 2021 at 3:48pm, updated 22 December 2021 at 1:54pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Rojda hunermendî xall-kutanî le ser pêst, û be nawî Elu Aiyana denasrêt. Ew xellkî Dersime le bakûrî Kurdistan bellam le çendîn willatî ciyawaz jîyawe. Nexşekanî Elu Aiyana bo xall-kutan zor taybetin û be corî kelepûrî Kurdî ye.

Published 19 June 2021 at 3:48pm, updated 22 December 2021 at 1:54pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Penceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirin

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

Feyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêl

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Zêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwin

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê