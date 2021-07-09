Koçkirdin bo Australya le rêgay vîzey weberhênan u pîşe we

Australia's Business Innovation and Investment Program provides a pathway to permanent residency for investors, innovators, entrepreneurs and business people. Source: Getty Images/Ezra Bailey
Published 9 July 2021 at 7:17pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Bernamey weberhênan u dahênanî pîşe le Australya dû ewende bu we le qebare da le 2020-21, ke le serûy 13,500 cêgay vîze dadendrêt bo bernamey koçkirdinî salane. Çend e ha sale bername ke be milyar e ha dolerî hênawe le weberhênan le Australya u eweş rêgaye bo niştecêbûnî hemîşeyî bo weberhêneran, dahêneran u koçber be şarezayî pîşe. Êsta, bo yekem car le 2012 we, deselat çend gorrankarîyêkî gringî kird le bernameke, lewane, kemkirdinewey corî jimarey vîze le 9 we bo 4.
