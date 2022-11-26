SBS Kurdî

Wezîr li ser vegerandina nakok bi şaredarên Rojavayê Sydney re dicivin

CLARE O’NEIL SYRIA REPATRIATIONS MEETING

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil and Chris Bowen after meeting with Western Sydney mayors over the repatriation of Australians with links to IS fighters Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Published 27 November 2022 at 8:15am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Wezîra Karûbarên Navxweyî Clare O'Neil bi şaredarên rojavayê Sydney re li ser xemên wan derbarê jinebîyên DAIŞ ku ji Sûriyê hatin vegerandin kombûn.

