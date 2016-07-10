Shaciwana Kurdistanê Nîna Murad pileya 3yem bi dest xist

Nena Murad in Pageant of the World Source: Romualdo Nubla
Published 10 July 2016 at 3:14pm, updated 10 July 2016 at 4:24pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Me hevpeyvînek bi Nîna (Nena) Murad re derbarî beshdariya wê bi navî Kurdistanê di pêshbirrka shaciwaniya cîhanî (Pageant of the World) de pêk anî. Nîna danishvana bajarê Adelaide de.
