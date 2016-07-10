SBS Kurdî

Shaciwana Kurdistanê Nîna Murad pileya 3yem bi dest xist

SBS Kurdî

Nena Murad in Pageant of the World

Nena Murad in Pageant of the World Source: Romualdo Nubla

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 July 2016 at 3:14pm, updated 10 July 2016 at 4:24pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Me hevpeyvînek bi Nîna (Nena) Murad re derbarî beshdariya wê bi navî Kurdistanê di pêshbirrka shaciwaniya cîhanî (Pageant of the World) de pêk anî. Nîna danishvana bajarê Adelaide de.

Published 10 July 2016 at 3:14pm, updated 10 July 2016 at 4:24pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand