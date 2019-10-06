SBS Kurdî

Zîyatir Australy bedway yarmety egeřin ser tendrusty mêşk

NACA Feature

Vasan Srinavasan, the Vice Chairman of the Mental Health Foundation Australia (SBS) Source: SBS

Published 6 October 2019 at 4:15pm
By Rachel Cary
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Zor Australya, zîyatir le katî pêşu, bedway çareser egeřin bo nexoşî mêşk. Herçende zor pêşkewtune, grupî amojgarî delên zor man mawe daxî nexoşî mêşk bişkênîn, xaseten le komellgay kelturî têkellaw.

