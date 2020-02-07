Hawwillatîyan Australî dîke deguwazrêne we bo Durgey Christmas

The second group of Wuhan evacuees arrive at Christmas Island Source: SBS
Published 7 February 2020 at 7:18pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:22pm
By Matt Connellan, Aaron Fernandes
Presented by Roza Germian
Ko jimarey ew keysaney ke êsta pesend kirawin bo vîrus korona berzbûwe we le Australya, paş ewey ke kesêkî dîke le herêmî Queensland, ke hawwillatî Çînî ew vîrusey têda destnêşan kira. Eme baş ewey ke firrokeyekî dîke geyşte durgey Christmas le Wuhane we, ke têda hawwillatîyanî Australî pê gwazrane we.
