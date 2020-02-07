SBS Kurdî

Hawwillatîyan Australî dîke deguwazrêne we bo Durgey Christmas

SBS Kurdî

The second group of Wuhan evacuees arrive at Christmas Island (SBS)

The second group of Wuhan evacuees arrive at Christmas Island Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 February 2020 at 7:18pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:22pm
By Matt Connellan, Aaron Fernandes
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ko jimarey ew keysaney ke êsta pesend kirawin bo vîrus korona berzbûwe we le Australya, paş ewey ke kesêkî dîke le herêmî Queensland, ke hawwillatî Çînî ew vîrusey têda destnêşan kira. Eme baş ewey ke firrokeyekî dîke geyşte durgey Christmas le Wuhane we, ke têda hawwillatîyanî Australî pê gwazrane we.

Published 7 February 2020 at 7:18pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:22pm
By Matt Connellan, Aaron Fernandes
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand