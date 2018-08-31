Morrison Nîgerane sebaret be rewşî parlemantar ke destî le karekey hellgirt

Liberal MP Julia Banks says she's experienced bullying from people within her party and the ALP. Source: AAP
Published 31 August 2018 at 5:11pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Raportî xware sebaret be dest hellgirtinî andam parlemanî partî Libral Julia Banks e-le karekey bo hellbijartin dahatû, be hoy şerfiroshtin, yan 'bullying', le layen hawkarnîyewe le parteke.
