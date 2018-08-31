SBS Kurdî

Morrison Nîgerane sebaret be rewşî parlemantar ke destî le karekey hellgirt

Liberal MP Julia Banks says she's experienced bullying from people within her party and the ALP.

Liberal MP Julia Banks says she's experienced bullying from people within her party and the ALP. Source: AAP

Published 31 August 2018 at 5:11pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Roza Germian
Raportî xware sebaret be dest hellgirtinî andam parlemanî partî Libral Julia Banks e-le karekey bo hellbijartin dahatû, be hoy şerfiroshtin, yan 'bullying', le layen hawkarnîyewe le parteke.

