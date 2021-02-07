Zorbey Australyekan legel ramyarî koçkirdin û firekeltûr in

Australians come from many different countries and backgrounds Source: Getty
Published 7 February 2021 at 2:57pm, updated 10 February 2021 at 9:16am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Herçende tirsî hellweşandinewey guncandinî komellga heye le nawendî petay COVID-19, zorbey Australyekan demêninewe legel ramyarî koçkirdin û firekeltûr. Bellam lêkolîneweyêki salane sebaret be sazanî komellga aşkray kird ke boçûnî nerênî berew Australyekany Asya, Afrîqî u Rojhellatî Nawerast berdewam e.
