SBS Kurdî

Zorbey Australyekan legel ramyarî koçkirdin û firekeltûr in

SBS Kurdî

Australians come from many different countries and backgrounds

Australians come from many different countries and backgrounds

Published 7 February 2021 at 2:57pm, updated 10 February 2021 at 9:16am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Herçende tirsî hellweşandinewey guncandinî komellga heye le nawendî petay COVID-19, zorbey Australyekan demêninewe legel ramyarî koçkirdin û firekeltûr. Bellam lêkolîneweyêki salane sebaret be sazanî komellga aşkray kird ke boçûnî nerênî berew Australyekany Asya, Afrîqî u Rojhellatî Nawerast berdewam e.

