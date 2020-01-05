SBS Kurdî

Berengarî nwê ke Netewe Yekgirtokan (UN) yadî 75 sal yan e

A meeting of the General Assembly of the United Nations

A meeting of the General Assembly of the United Nations

Published 5 January 2020 at 3:07pm
By Nick Bryant (BBC)
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: BBC
Available in other languages

Netewe Yekgirtokan (UN) bûwe te 75 sal lem sal e, legel planî çend rûdanî danawe lem sal e bo pêşengay em yad e gewre ye. Bellam geîştûwe amanc e resenekany? Legel le katêk da ke neteweperisty berew berz tir debêt, UN rûberûî çî berengar e?

Available in other languages
