Berengarî nwê ke Netewe Yekgirtokan (UN) yadî 75 sal yan e

A meeting of the General Assembly of the United Nations Source: Getty
Published 5 January 2020 at 3:07pm
By Nick Bryant (BBC)
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: BBC
Available in other languages
Netewe Yekgirtokan (UN) bûwe te 75 sal lem sal e, legel planî çend rûdanî danawe lem sal e bo pêşengay em yad e gewre ye. Bellam geîştûwe amanc e resenekany? Legel le katêk da ke neteweperisty berew berz tir debêt, UN rûberûî çî berengar e?
Published 5 January 2020 at 3:07pm
By Nick Bryant (BBC)
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: BBC
Available in other languages
Share