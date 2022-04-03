Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 3yî Nîsanê

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 3yî NîsanêPlay10:45SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (19.69MB)Published 3 April 2022 at 4:02pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBS Nûçeyên SBS Kurdî yên Dawiya Hefteya 2 û 3yî Nîsana 2022.Published 3 April 2022 at 4:02pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê