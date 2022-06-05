Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 5î Hezîranê

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 5î HezîranêPlay12:00SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.99MB)Published 5 June 2022 at 3:41pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBS Nûçeyên SBS Kurdî yên Dawiya Hefteya 4 û 5î Hezîrana 2022.Published 5 June 2022 at 3:41pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê