Jimarey bexşînî organ le Australya duhende buwe lem desalî rabirdu da

Published 27 January 2019 at 2:56pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:30pm
By Charlotte Lam, Allan Lee
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Jimarey tomarkrawî jîyanî rizgarbûî Australyakan duhende ye be pêî duhendeî bexşînî organekan. Bellam legel drêjî listî çawerwanî bo çandinî organ zor xelk handrawe bo tomarkirdinî wekû bexşînî organ, êsta detwanin le ser xet bîken.
