SBS Kurdî

Jimarey bexşînî organ le Australya duhende buwe lem desalî rabirdu da

SBS Kurdî

A heart transplant operation underway

A heart transplant operation underway Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 January 2019 at 2:56pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:30pm
By Charlotte Lam, Allan Lee
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Jimarey tomarkrawî jîyanî rizgarbûî Australyakan duhende ye be pêî duhendeî bexşînî organekan. Bellam legel drêjî listî çawerwanî bo çandinî organ zor xelk handrawe bo tomarkirdinî wekû bexşînî organ, êsta detwanin le ser xet bîken.

Published 27 January 2019 at 2:56pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:30pm
By Charlotte Lam, Allan Lee
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand