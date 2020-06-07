Le rojî jîngey cîhanî, geyştuine kwê le gorranî klîme?

Demonstrators stage a protest against climate change Source: AAP
Published 7 June 2020 at 3:57pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Maani Truu, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Ke Australyekan berdewamin be puxte kirdinî karîgerî tendrustî werzî agirî daristan e tund u tîjî ye ke legel petay Vîrusî-Korona, pisporan peyamî gorranî klîme dupat deken le rojî jîngey cîhanî. Çalakî u zanistekan detirsin karîgerî qeyranî tendrustî ye ke debête yêwaş kirdinewey pallpiştî bo gorranî klîme.
