Hoshdariyên sebaret bi shêrpenceya prostatê

Dr Soran/prostate cancer awareness month

Dr Soran/prostate cancer awareness month

Published 23 September 2016 at 7:14pm, updated 23 September 2016 at 7:22pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Dr Mofeq Soranî di vê hevpeyvînê de behsa hin zanyariyan li ser shêrpenceya prostatê dike.Her sal di vê demê de - meha 9an meha hoshyarkirina shêrpenceya prostatê ye/prostate cancer awareness month.

