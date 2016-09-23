Hoshdariyên sebaret bi shêrpenceya prostatê

Dr Soran/prostate cancer awareness month Source: M Sorani/Gettty
Published 23 September 2016 at 7:14pm, updated 23 September 2016 at 7:22pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Dr Mofeq Soranî di vê hevpeyvînê de behsa hin zanyariyan li ser shêrpenceya prostatê dike.Her sal di vê demê de - meha 9an meha hoshyarkirina shêrpenceya prostatê ye/prostate cancer awareness month.
