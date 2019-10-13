Queensland mîwandary meyany kořî piřkeltur dekat le saly dahatu

A 5-year-old Kurdish boy attends a refugee vigil in Melbourne Source: AAP
Published 13 October 2019 at 2:54pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Gloria Kalache, Rachel Cary
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Deselaty herêmy Queensland meyany kořy wezîrî yan rageyand ser karubary piřkeltur. Plan e ke pêşengay kra bu le konferensy yekgirtiny encumanî komellgay regezy (FECCA) le naw Tasmania lem hefteye.
