Refrandom abûrî û koçkirdin le Herêmî Kurdistan

A volunteer lifeguard shows the way to an overcrowded dinghy with refugees and migrants as they approach the Greek island of Lesbos - Source: AAP
Published 5 February 2016 at 8:34pm
Source: SBS
Raportî peyamnêrman Şehên Heme Nûrî le Slêmanîyewe sebaret be rageyandinî refrandom bo serbexobûnî Kurdistan, planî HHK bo çareserkirdinî qeyranî abûrî û qeyranî koçî hawwilatîyanî herêm berew merg le deryay Îce/Ege...
