Raportêkî nwê nîşan dedat Australya karî zortir debêt bikat le biwarî tendurustî mindallan.
A multi-ethnic group of elementary age children are playing together outside at recess. They are chasing each other and are playing tag. Source: Getty Images
Pisporan dellêm ke pêwîste Australya karî zortir bikat bo destnîşan kirdinî tendurustî mindallan. Eme paş billaw bûnewey raportêk dêt ke nîşan dedat ke herçende em willate ke lîstî 20î sereweye le cîhan bo prewerdey minallan û xorakû asayşî, le 10 willatî xwarîûy ew lîste ye bo berdewambûn yan "sustainability".
