SBS Kurdî

Raportêkî nwê nîşan dedat Australya karî zortir debêt bikat le biwarî tendurustî mindallan.

SBS Kurdî

گروهی از کودکان در حال بازی

A multi-ethnic group of elementary age children are playing together outside at recess. They are chasing each other and are playing tag. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 February 2020 at 7:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Amy Hall, Stephanie Corsetti, Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pisporan dellêm ke pêwîste Australya karî zortir bikat bo destnîşan kirdinî tendurustî mindallan. Eme paş billaw bûnewey raportêk dêt ke nîşan dedat ke herçende em willate ke lîstî 20î sereweye le cîhan bo prewerdey minallan û xorakû asayşî, le 10 willatî xwarîûy ew lîste ye bo berdewambûn yan "sustainability".

Published 21 February 2020 at 7:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Amy Hall, Stephanie Corsetti, Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand