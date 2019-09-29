Scott Morrison parastiny sîyasety gořany klîme dekat

President of the United States Donald Trump, September 24, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM Source: ABACA
Published 29 September 2019 at 3:00pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Ke hemuy cîhan sêrî dekat, Serok Wezîr Scott Morrison wellamy da be rexnekary sîyasety deselaty sebaret be gořany klîma le witary bo Netewe Yekgirtokan (UN) le naw New York. Ew sûr le ser ewe ye ke Australya beşî xoy dekat bo kem kirdinewey gořanî klîme, bellam pisporekan metirsîyan heye witarekey tîşko dekate hellet babetî jînge.
