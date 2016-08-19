SBS Kurdî

Zincîreke êrîşên bombeyî li Tirkiyeyê

SBS Kurdî

The site of a car bomb attack on a police station in the eastern Turkish city of Elazig

The site of a car bomb attack on a police station in the eastern Turkish city of Elazig Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2016 at 7:24pm, updated 19 August 2016 at 8:37pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Raporta Hatice Kamer li ser pêşketinên dawî yên li Tirkiyê û herêmê ne, bi taybet li ser êrîşên bombeyî li ser navendên polêsan, girtina rojnameya Ozgur Gundemê û babetên din…

Published 19 August 2016 at 7:24pm, updated 19 August 2016 at 8:37pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand