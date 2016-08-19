Zincîreke êrîşên bombeyî li Tirkiyeyê

The site of a car bomb attack on a police station in the eastern Turkish city of Elazig Source: Getty Images
Published 19 August 2016 at 7:24pm, updated 19 August 2016 at 8:37pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Raporta Hatice Kamer li ser pêşketinên dawî yên li Tirkiyê û herêmê ne, bi taybet li ser êrîşên bombeyî li ser navendên polêsan, girtina rojnameya Ozgur Gundemê û babetên din…
Published 19 August 2016 at 7:24pm, updated 19 August 2016 at 8:37pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share