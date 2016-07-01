SBS Kurdî

Rêberiya Nishtecêhbûnê: Veberhênana Australiyan li derve

Greek Island deck chairs

Greek Island deck chairs Source: Matt Dutile/Getty Images

Published 1 July 2016
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Hejmareke mezin ji Australyan bi wergirtina dahata ji derve qazancê dikin, dahata ku ji veberhênana biyanî dêt pêwîste ji Australian Tax Office re were gotin.

Available in other languages
