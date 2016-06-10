SBS Kurdî

Rênimayî Nishtecêbûn: Sistemî siyasî Australya

SBS Kurdî

Paliament House

Paliament House Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 June 2016 at 8:09pm, updated 10 June 2016 at 8:26pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Le gell nizîkbûnewey hellbijatinî federal, 45mîn palremanî Australî le pêkhanîn da ye. Em hellbijartine 150 andamî Ancûmenî Nwêneran, 76 andamî Senet û rêberî dahatû willat. Aye hellbijartin çon hukûmetî ayinde destnêşan dekat?

Published 10 June 2016 at 8:09pm, updated 10 June 2016 at 8:26pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand