Rênimayî Nishtecêbûn: Sistemî siyasî Australya

Paliament House Source: Getty Images
Published 10 June 2016 at 8:09pm, updated 10 June 2016 at 8:26pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Le gell nizîkbûnewey hellbijatinî federal, 45mîn palremanî Australî le pêkhanîn da ye. Em hellbijartine 150 andamî Ancûmenî Nwêneran, 76 andamî Senet û rêberî dahatû willat. Aye hellbijartin çon hukûmetî ayinde destnêşan dekat?
