SBS Kurdî

Settlement Guide: Fostering a child in Australia

SBS Kurdî

Holding hands

Holding hands Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 July 2017 at 5:54pm, updated 27 July 2017 at 9:23am
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pêwistî zorbûwe bo ew binemallaney ke çawdêrî mindall deken bo maweyekî diyarî kiraw û mallêkî aramiyan bo terxan deken. Bexêrhatin mindallêk le heman kûltûrî xotewe, herweha zor sûdmende...Êsta pêwistî zore bo ew kesaney ke le kultûrî ciyawazewe dên...Çon detwanînt bibît be çawdêr/foster carer?

Published 21 July 2017 at 5:54pm, updated 27 July 2017 at 9:23am
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand