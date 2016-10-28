Rêberiya Nishtecêbûnê: Çawatiya guhertina dîplomê

Graduates Source: AAP
Published 28 October 2016 at 2:09pm, updated 28 October 2016 at 2:49pm
By Olga Klepova
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hatina koçberên sin'etkar bo Australya yên bi shehadeyên bilind ji sala 2001 de du qat bûye. Lê raporteke ji Bîroya Serjimêriyê (Australian Bureau of Statistics,ABS) raber dike ku tenê ji sedî 40 ji wan di karê xwe de berdewam dikin.
Available in other languages
