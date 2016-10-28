SBS Kurdî

Rêberiya Nishtecêbûnê: Çawatiya guhertina dîplomê

Published 28 October 2016
By Olga Klepova
Hatina koçberên sin'etkar bo Australya yên bi shehadeyên bilind ji sala 2001 de du qat bûye. Lê raporteke ji Bîroya Serjimêriyê (Australian Bureau of Statistics,ABS) raber dike ku tenê ji sedî 40 ji wan di karê xwe de berdewam dikin.

