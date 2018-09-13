SBS Kurdî

Rênimayî Niştecêbûn: Giwastinewe bo cêye naçeyîkanî Australya

SBS Kurdî

The New Australians - Migrants And Refugees Who Settled In Tamworth, NSW

Tamworth is a large regional city in the New England region of Australia. Source: Getty Images AsiaPac

Published 13 September 2018 at 2:36pm, updated 4 October 2018 at 5:23pm
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Giwastinewe bo cêye nawçeyîkanî ustralya boy hey yarîderbêt bo dîtinewey kar û xan kirrîn. Le serene series Australia, bername-rêjî heye bo yarmetî penaberan û koçberan bo giwastnewe bo ew nawçane.

