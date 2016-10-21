Rênimayî Nishtecêbûn: zanîn be azardanî sozî/derûnî

Emotional abuse Source: Credit: Tim Goode/PA
Azardanî sozî yan derûnî shêwazêke le tûndûtîjî xêzanî ye, ke here metisîdare.Bîoy Amarî Australî dellêt ke 3.3 milyon kes le layen hawser yan "partner" e we tûshî ew core azardane debin. Pisporan dellên ke kesanî koçber zortir tûshî ew azardane debin be hoy bê-agayîan le dezga pishtgîrêkan.
