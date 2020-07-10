SBS Kurdî

Yanî kuxîna te ya domdar COVID-19 nîne? Doktorê xwe bibîne

Lung cancer seen on a radial section chest CT scan

Lung cancer caused by asbestosis, seen on a radial section chest CT scan. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

Published 10 July 2020 at 7:04pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Ji Australiyên ku kuxukeke berdewam hene tê xwestin ku îhmal nekin û biçin doktorî – ne ji ber vîrosa korona. Bingeha Australya ya Pişikê/Australian Lung Foundation di xema kesên ku kuxukeke domdar hene û ji tirsa pandîmeya COVID-19 naçin doktor.

