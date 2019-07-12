Hin ji Zaravên Kurdî di metirsiyê de ne

Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer
Published 12 July 2019 at 7:12pm, updated 13 July 2019 at 9:45am
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Raporta Hatice Kamer ji Diyarbekir behs li ser civîna Grûpa Vate ya li ser zaraveyên Zazakî, Dimilî û Kirmancî dibin. Herweha behs li ser Raporta SETA bo nûçe û xebatkarên dezgehên navnetewî yên ragihandinê jî dibe.
