Hin ji Zaravên Kurdî di metirsiyê de ne

Kurdish intellectual meeting in Diyarbakir

Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer

Published 12 July 2019 at 7:12pm, updated 13 July 2019 at 9:45am
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Raporta Hatice Kamer ji Diyarbekir behs li ser civîna Grûpa Vate ya li ser zaraveyên Zazakî, Dimilî û Kirmancî dibin. Herweha behs li ser Raporta SETA bo nûçe û xebatkarên dezgehên navnetewî yên ragihandinê jî dibe.

