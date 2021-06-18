SBS Kurdî

Raportî nîşanderî aştîyî cîhanî blaw kra we te we

A display of Aurora Borealis in Iceland, the most peaceful country in the world

A display of Aurora Borealis in Iceland, the most peaceful country in the world Source: Getty

Published 18 June 2021 at 8:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:28pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Raportî nîşanderî aştîyî cîhanî blaw kra we te we. Australya kew tu we te xwarewe le lîsteke, u zorbey berztrîn 10 lutkey le willatekan Ewrupîn, u têkraî astî aştîyî cîhanî xraptir bu we. Amancî gořankarî ye le cextkirdinî cîhan da beşkûm aştî bibînin weku şitêkî erênî u rasteqîne bo endazey tendrusty u pêşkewtinî mirov.

