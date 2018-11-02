SBS Kurdî

Têrwanîn: Bo Komar bunî Australya

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex on stage at the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2018 at the Olympic Park, Sydney

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex on stage at the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2018 Source: Doug Peters/EMPICS

Published 2 November 2018 at 6:19pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Dîbayt û gengeşey berdewam le ser bûnî Australya be Komar nwê bûwete we le katî serdanî Şazade Harry û hawserekey bo Australya, ke mayeye serncî cemawerêkî zor bûn. Senator partî Kar/Labor pêşû pallpiştî komarî, Graham Richardson dellêt ke newey nwêy şahanşahî bûn be hoyî nehêştinî bizutnewey Komarî le Australya.

