Têrwanîn: Bo Komar bunî Australya

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex on stage at the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2018 Source: Doug Peters/EMPICS
Published 2 November 2018 at 6:19pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dîbayt û gengeşey berdewam le ser bûnî Australya be Komar nwê bûwete we le katî serdanî Şazade Harry û hawserekey bo Australya, ke mayeye serncî cemawerêkî zor bûn. Senator partî Kar/Labor pêşû pallpiştî komarî, Graham Richardson dellêt ke newey nwêy şahanşahî bûn be hoyî nehêştinî bizutnewey Komarî le Australya.
