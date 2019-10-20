Be hezaran penaberî Kurdî Rojava degen be Herêmî Kurdistan

Smoke clouds rising from the scene of clashes between SDF and Turkish troops and their Syrian opposition allies near Ras al-Ain. Source: EPA
Published 20 October 2019 at 4:01pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Le raportî em hefteyey Ehmed Xefûr: diwa pêşewçûn sebaret be barû doxî nawẍey bakurî Sûrîya û berdewam bûnî hêrişî Turkî bo ser Kurd. Le em raporte da herweha keysî kuştinî rojnamewananî Kurd û mindallêkî sawayan le Slêmanî.
Published 20 October 2019 at 4:01pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share