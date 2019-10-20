SBS Kurdî

Be hezaran penaberî Kurdî Rojava degen be Herêmî Kurdistan

Smoke clouds rising from the scene of clashes between the Syria democratic forces (SDF) and Turkish troops and their Syrian opposition allies near Ras al-Ain.

Smoke clouds rising from the scene of clashes between SDF and Turkish troops and their Syrian opposition allies near Ras al-Ain. Source: EPA

Published 20 October 2019 at 4:01pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Le raportî em hefteyey Ehmed Xefûr: diwa pêşewçûn sebaret be barû doxî nawẍey bakurî Sûrîya û berdewam bûnî hêrişî Turkî bo ser Kurd. Le em raporte da herweha keysî kuştinî rojnamewananî Kurd û mindallêkî sawayan le Slêmanî.

