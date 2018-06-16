Sê willatî bakûrî Emrîka Mondîyalî 2026 berêwe deben

The stadium in Santa Clara, California, after the NFL Super Bowl Source: AAP
Published 17 June 2018 at 12:50am, updated 22 June 2018 at 11:27am
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Desellatî fitbolî cîhanî Willate Yekgirtokan (U.S), Meksîk û Kenede yan hellbijard bo mîwandarî Camî Cîhanî yî 2026. Eme yekemîn care sê willat be yekewe mîwandarî pêşbirkê ke eken. Lewe eçê yasayêk drust kra bê bo hewll bo mîwandarêtî le layen fire-willatan
Published 17 June 2018 at 12:50am, updated 22 June 2018 at 11:27am
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share