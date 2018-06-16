SBS Kurdî

Sê willatî bakûrî Emrîka Mondîyalî 2026 berêwe deben

The stadium in Santa Clara, California, after the NFL Super Bowl

The stadium in Santa Clara, California, after the NFL Super Bowl Source: AAP

Published 17 June 2018
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Desellatî fitbolî cîhanî Willate Yekgirtokan (U.S), Meksîk û Kenede yan hellbijard bo mîwandarî Camî Cîhanî yî 2026. Eme yekemîn care sê willat be yekewe mîwandarî pêşbirkê ke eken. Lewe eçê yasayêk drust kra bê bo hewll bo mîwandarêtî le layen fire-willatan

