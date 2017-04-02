Tillerson karî diplomatî hestyar ancam dedat le Turkiya

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara Source: AAP
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Turkiya daway hawkarî zortir dekat le gell Willayete Yekgirtokan, le katî ekem serdanî Wezîrî derewey berêwberayetî Trump. Kêshe zortir bûwe le nêwan her dû willat be hoy pishtgîrî W.Y. bo çekdaranî Kurd le Sûriya, û dawakarî Turkiya bo dane destewey kesayetî ayinî Fethûlla Gulen.
