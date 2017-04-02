SBS Kurdî

Tillerson karî diplomatî hestyar ancam dedat le Turkiya

SBS Kurdî

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 April 2017 at 3:49pm, updated 2 April 2017 at 3:55pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Turkiya daway hawkarî zortir dekat le gell Willayete Yekgirtokan, le katî ekem serdanî Wezîrî derewey berêwberayetî Trump. Kêshe zortir bûwe le nêwan her dû willat be hoy pishtgîrî W.Y. bo çekdaranî Kurd le Sûriya, û dawakarî Turkiya bo dane destewey kesayetî ayinî Fethûlla Gulen.

Published 2 April 2017 at 3:49pm, updated 2 April 2017 at 3:55pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand