Berew Australyayekî tendurust tir

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt addresses the National Press Club in Canberra

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt addresses the National Press Club in Canberra Source: AAP

Published 16 August 2019 at 6:46pm, updated 16 August 2019 at 7:27pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Greg Hunt Wezîrî Tendurustî planî Tendurustî Niştimanî rageyand ke ew hîwadare sîstemî tendursî em willate dekate baştrîn le çîhan. Be taybetî, ew plane têyda çonêtî beringarî kirdinewey nexoşî mêşkî û rêjey xo-kujî têda aşkira dekrêt.

