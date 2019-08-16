Berew Australyayekî tendurust tir

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt addresses the National Press Club in Canberra Source: AAP
Greg Hunt Wezîrî Tendurustî planî Tendurustî Niştimanî rageyand ke ew hîwadare sîstemî tendursî em willate dekate baştrîn le çîhan. Be taybetî, ew plane têyda çonêtî beringarî kirdinewey nexoşî mêşkî û rêjey xo-kujî têda aşkira dekrêt.
