Trump Qudis be paytextî Îsraîl denasêt

Protestors in Istanbul shouts slogans against Donald Trump as they hold banners 'Jerusalem will not be the capital, will be a grave to Israel' Source: EPA
Published 10 December 2017 at 4:11pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Serok Donald Trump polîsî 10yan salley Wilayete Yekgirtokanî hênaye dî û şarî Qudisî wek paytextî Îsraîl le qellem da. Emeş narezayetî hênawete ara we le seran serî cîhan û betaybetî willatanî Muslman û Arebî.
