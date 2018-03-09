Tudge dellêt cûdarewî etnîkî metirsî ye bo firekultûrî le Australya

Minister for Human Services Alan Tudge speaks to the media during a press conference Source: AAP
Wezîrî Hawwillatîbûnî Australya dellêt "cûdarewî etnîkî" rewşî komellayetî firekultûrî Australya dekate jêr metirsî ye we. Alan Tudge dawakarî hukûmet bo gorrankarî yasay wegirtinî hawwillatî namey Australî nwêjen dekatewe.
Published 9 March 2018 at 5:19pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Hannah Sinclair, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
