Tudge dellêt cûdarewî etnîkî metirsî ye bo firekultûrî le Australya

Minister for Human Services Alan Tudge speaks to the media during a press conference in Melbourne, Thursday, January 25, 2018. (AAP Image/Alex Murray) NO ARCHIVING

Published 9 March 2018 at 5:19pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Hannah Sinclair, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Wezîrî Hawwillatîbûnî Australya dellêt "cûdarewî etnîkî" rewşî komellayetî firekultûrî Australya dekate jêr metirsî ye we. Alan Tudge dawakarî hukûmet bo gorrankarî yasay wegirtinî hawwillatî namey Australî nwêjen dekatewe.

