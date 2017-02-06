SBS Kurdî

Dengderanî Trump dilxosh-in

SBS Kurdî

Mutlu Civiroglu

Mutlu Civiroglu Source: Supplied

Published 6 February 2017 at 2:44pm, updated 7 February 2017 at 1:15pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Le em hevpeyvîne da le gell rojnamevan û shirovekari siyasî Mutlu Çiviroglu le Washingtone we, prisiyarî lê dekeyn sebaret be despêkî kêshedarî serokayetî Donald Trump, û peywendî nêwdewlletî û polisî derewey Amerîka, betaybetî le gell Australya û Êran.

Available in other languages
