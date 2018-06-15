SBS Kurdî

Hukûmetî Turnbull be fermî wîllamî xoy radegeyênêt bo komîsyonî destdrêjî beramber be mindallan

Copies of the Final Report of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse at Government House, in Canberra

Copies of the Final Report of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse at Government House, in Canberra Source: AAP

Published 15 June 2018 at 7:41pm
Serokî Wezîran Malcolm Turnbull dellêt ke ew lêbûrdinî niştimanî radegeyênêt bo mindallanî qurbanî destdrêjî seksûwal û binemallekanîyan le 22î mangî Oktober da.

