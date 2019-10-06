Deselatî UK planyan rageyand bo sistemî koçkirdin be poînt e we weku Australya

Home Secretary Priti Patel after making her keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre Source: AAP
Published 6 October 2019 at 4:05pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Wezîrî Nawxoy Britanya, Priti Patel, delêt Britanya sistemî koçkirdinî Australya be poînt e we dameznrênin. Ke qsekird beramber piştgîrekanî Party Konparêz, Xatu Patel delêt sistemeke deyhêlêt Britanya sinuryan control biken.
