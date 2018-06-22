WY xoy-dekişênêtewe le Ancûmenî Mafekanî Mirovî NY.

The empty US seat at the UN Human Rights Council

United States announced its withdrawal at the 38th session of the UN Human Rights Council. Source: AAP

Published 22 June 2018 at 8:19pm
By Murray Silby
Source: SBS
Australya pallpiştî dekat le rixnekanî Wilayete Yekgirtokan beramber be Ancûmenî Mafekanî Mirovî Neewe Yekgirtokan, bellam dellêt ke xoyan-nakişêninewe le ew ancûmene.

