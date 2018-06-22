WY xoy-dekişênêtewe le Ancûmenî Mafekanî Mirovî NY.
United States announced its withdrawal at the 38th session of the UN Human Rights Council. Source: AAP
Published 22 June 2018 at 8:19pm
By Murray Silby
Source: SBS
Australya pallpiştî dekat le rixnekanî Wilayete Yekgirtokan beramber be Ancûmenî Mafekanî Mirovî Neewe Yekgirtokan, bellam dellêt ke xoyan-nakişêninewe le ew ancûmene.
