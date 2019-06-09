Viva: Çon Trust Fund drust bikey?

How to create a trust fund? Source: Getty Images
Published 9 June 2019 at 3:00pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Eger xot hîlak kirdu we be danewey qerzy xanuweket û hêşta derametit mayewe, bîrit kirduwe te we hisaby banky xêzan bo kokirdinewey pare be nawy trust fund damezrêny? Be family trust, detwany samanekanit dabeş key legel xoşewîstekanit we herwe ha dwaî katy jîyany xot.
Published 9 June 2019 at 3:00pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share