Viva: Chawa li ser xemgîniyê biaxafin

Published 15 October 2017 at 3:22pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As we get older, for some, loneliness looms and a sense of purpose can go missing. It’s estimated that between 10 to 15 per cent of older people go through depression. What are the signs and how can you best start a conversation with the person you're worried about?
