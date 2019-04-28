Viva: Etewê baştir temen bikey? Çaî'î xot biřwêne

SBS Kurdî

Tea bag being brewed in cup, spices and leaves around it

Tea bag being brewed in cup, spices and leaves around it Source: Getty Images

Published 28 April 2019 at 2:47pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Çaî beşêkî serekî ye le rojaneî jîyanî zorî Australyekan. Be rêje zîyad tir le nîweî seruî penca salî nizîkeî 11 kup çaî exone we le hefteyêk da. Eger to çaî’t xoş dewê û hezit le karî bexçe ye, hîç bîrit lewe kirduwetewe ke çaî xot biřwênî?

